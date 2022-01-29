Peterborough Phantoms topple the National League leaders at Planet Ice

Petr Stepanek scored for Phantoms against Telford.

In truth, it was a game of fairly few clear cut chances, despite both goalies going home with the man of the match awards, as Phantoms came from behind to win 2-1.

Telford hit the front with 6:22 played in the game. When home netminder Jordan Marr and his defence had a breakdown in communication, 39 year old forward Vladimir Luka was on the spot to tap home one of the easiest goals he’ll score all season.

And as the first period drew towards its end, the Phantoms had an equally good chance, but Jarvis Hunt couldn’t convert on an open goal, and the visitors led at the first interval.

Glenn Billing scored for Phantoms against Telford.

But they did eventually get themselves on the board and it was from the ridiculous to the sublime, as Petr Stepanek squeezed a fierce wrist shot right into the top corner of the Telford net on the powerplay. The Phantoms had several chances on the powerplay at the start of the third period, and despite good zone time, were struggling to apply the finishing touch.

That was until Glenn Billing tipped home a Tom Norton blue line bullet to put Slava’s side ahead for the first time in the game.

The final few minutes were nervy and the Phantoms had to stand tall, but they held firm to secure a narrow, but satisfying victory.