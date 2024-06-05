Jasper Foster has signed a new deal to stay at the Peterborough Phantoms for a fourth straight season.

Peterborough Phantoms have swooped to land a Finnish finisher with the signing of forward Janne Laakkonen.

The 5”9’ winger started his playing career in his home country of Finland where he played Under-18s and U20s before playing 12 seasons in the SM-Liiga.

Since then, Laakkonen has been well-travelled and played in the HockeyEttan, the Belarusian ExtraLeague, the AlpsHL, and most recently the Erste Liga.

He also played three seasons for the Coventry Blaze in the EIHL between 2019-2022, where he posted 109 points from 108 games.

Jasper Foster. Photo: SBD Photography.

In the 2019/20 season with Blaze, Laakkonen solidified his position as a playmaking forward by ending the season on the most assists in the EIHL and making the Second EIHL All-Star team.

Laakkonen is no stranger to success as he has won three bronze medals in the SM-Liiga, he won the league and cup whilst in the Belarusian ExtraLeague and put up the most assists in a season in the SM-liiga as a rookie, the HockeyEttan, and the EIHL.

"I am happy to join the Phantoms family for the upcoming season," said Laakkonen. "I have heard only good things about it and I will do my best that we fight for a win in every single game.

"I am also very happy to get the opportunity to play once more with hometown legend Luke Ferrara."

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov is delighted with the capture of Laakkonen, and said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have Janne with us next season.

"With his vast experience in top leagues around the world, Janne brings an unparalleled level of skill and professionalism to our team.

"His unbelievable vision and playmaking ability are exactly what we need to elevate our game to the next level.

"Janne also played with Luke for a couple of seasons in Coventry. They enjoyed playing together and I am looking forward to pairing them up again.

"I can’t wait to see the impact Janne will have on the ice. I believe Janne will be one of the best playmaking forwards in the league and we are confident that our fans will be just as excited as we all are.”

There was more good news on the player front as well, with the club announced that Jasper Foster has signed a new deal to stay with the Phantoms.

Foster will now gear up for his fourth consecutive season with the club, having first joined the roster in 2021.

He has has since gone on to play 158 games for the Phantoms, scoring 51 points.

“I’m really excited to be back for another season and to be with a team that’s ready to compete for more silverware,” said Foster.

Koulikov added: “I’m really hoppy to have Jasper back for his fourth season.

"Jasper has some really good tools at his disposal - he skates extremely well, has really good hands, his shot is hard and accurate and he is not afraid of the physical aspects of the game.

