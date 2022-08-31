Peterborough Phantoms' racer Marriott takes national BMX title
Peterborough’s Jess Marriott has been crowned the Female 12 winner during the British BMX Championships.
The Peterborough Phantoms Club rider completed the set at the biggest race on the UK calendar to seal her success.
It was part of a number of good results for the club, with Darren Thompson (30-39 cruiser), RickJulie Ellis (50+ cruiser), Leah Pearson (30+ female cruiser), Alfie Thompson (13-14 cruiser) and Owen Putland (15-16 cruiser) also enjoying success.
Joseph Carey came fifth and Owen Putland sixth in the Male 16 on Sunday
The club sent an impresssive 26 riders to the championships.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United's young players learnt a harsh lesson about the realities of professional football
-
2
Peterborough United reject record bids for Ronnie and the contigency plan in place should he leave, the club's £800k offer for a number 10, and clearing up a 'pulling the plug' misconception
-
3
Grant McCann's faith in his Peterborough United squad will never die despite another Stevenage defeat
-
4
Teenager detained by police after making racist comments at Peterborugh United Stevenage match
-
5
Peterborough United talking points: 'Losing to such an ugly team should hurt even if the performance was decent, getting out of the cups quickly can be a good thing, set-piece woes and the time-wasting clampdown is a myth'
Peterborough Phantoms BMX club was founded in 1981 and meet every Wednesday evening from 5.30pm - dusk between March and September and Saturday 10am - 1pm between October and February.
See their facebook page for details for how you can get involved.