Jess Marriott celebrates success.

The Peterborough Phantoms Club rider completed the set at the biggest race on the UK calendar to seal her success.

It was part of a number of good results for the club, with Darren Thompson (30-39 cruiser), RickJulie Ellis (50+ cruiser), Leah Pearson (30+ female cruiser), Alfie Thompson (13-14 cruiser) and Owen Putland (15-16 cruiser) also enjoying success.

Joseph Carey came fifth and Owen Putland sixth in the Male 16 on Sunday

The club sent an impresssive 26 riders to the championships.

Peterborough Phantoms BMX club was founded in 1981 and meet every Wednesday evening from 5.30pm - dusk between March and September and Saturday 10am - 1pm between October and February.