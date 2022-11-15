Tom Norton believes the Panthers will continue to improve as players return from injury.

The Phantoms saw off the Swindon Wildcats to secure a four point weekend.

But they were made to work for it after having initially raced into a 4-0 lead.

“I thought the first period we played well, “ said Norton. “We were dominating in the second period but they came back strong when they were 4-0 down.

“Swindon are a good team with good players, when you play a team like that momentum will swing and it's how you handle it.

“We stopped their momentum after the second period which was huge for us. The group looks strong and we have all bought into things from top to bottom.

“There are guys to come back and that will only make us stronger. It’s exciting right now and we have to keep picking up the wins.”

Phantoms hit the front when Lukas Sladkovsky beat Renny Marr.

And the Phantoms’ second quickly followed as Jasper Foster found space on the back post.

Duncan Speirs made it 3-0 in the second period with a ripper from the centre of the zone.

Seconds later, Ralfs Circenis fed Sladkovsky on the odd man rush and #91 went upstairs on Renny Marr, who had lost his stick in the play.

But the Cats regrouped after calling a timeout. They got on the board when Sam Godfrey’s blue liner was tipped home by Tomasz Malasinski at 31:11.

And just over a minute later, they had a second, as Colby Tower put the visitors back within two of the Phantoms.

The first goal of the third period took its time in coming despite a continued high tempo game.

But Speirs did eventually find that goal on 51:27, tapping home from close range after good work between himself and Ales Padelek.

But the Wildcats hit straight back as Malasinski collected his second of the night to ensure it’d be a close finish.