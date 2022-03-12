Peterborough Phantoms claim a third successive dramatic victory with a goal seven seconds from time

Phantoms netminder Ryan Bainborough

The city side followed wins in overtime and after a penalty shootout with a 4-3 victory at the division’s bottom club, one secured by a goal seven seconds from time from Duncan Speirs, the overtime hero from the weekend before.

From a face-off, Glenn Billing won the puck, played it back to Scott Robson who found Speirs on the far side of the net and he had just enough time & space to score.

It was tough on Raiders who had fought back from 3-1 down to get level at 3-3 midway through the final period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phantoms opened the scoring as Corey McEwen set up big Petr Stepanek who slipped the puck home at the back post on 3.42.

Raiders netted the equaliser on 7.36 following a 2-on-0 breakaway as Sylvester broke into the Phantoms’ zone, lifted the puck over back-up Phantoms netminder Ryan Bainborough, leaving Brandon Ayliffe free to put it into the open net behind him.

Phantoms were the stronger on the puck through the remainder of the opening period, leading to the go-ahead goal from Ales Padelek on 11.06 as the home side gave him too much time and he capitalised on the opportunity. Jarvis Hunt put the visitors up by two on 16.21, assisted by Jasper Foster and Nathan Pollard.

Bainborough played well to defy an improved Raiders in the second period, but he was beaten by Lukas Sladkovsky on 31.57.

Both netminders played well in the final period before Ollie Baldock levelled for the home side on 49.42, but it was Phantoms who had the last word again.