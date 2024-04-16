Will Weldon (left) and Tom Norton with the National League Cup won by Phantoms last season. Photo Paul Young.

​Sunday’s potential play-off decider against Hull Seahawks will be his last home game for the city club.

After starting his career in his home city of Nottingham, Weldon joined Phantoms before the start of the 2011-12 season and has never left. He was awarded a testimonial by Phantoms last season.

Weldon is a former GB player at Under 18 and under 20 level. He has been Phantoms’ captain for the last three seasons.

The 30 year-old had played 575 games for Phantoms, scoring 104 goals and collecting 205 assists, leaving him with a total of 309 points.

He’s also the Phantoms’ all time leader in penalty minutes with 902!

Weldon, who has won multiple individual awards as well as being part of trophy-winning Phantoms teams, told the club website: “

“Having arrived in Peterborough 13 years ago I could only have dreamt about the success we have achieved together and to have played for this great club over 500 times.

Will Weldon.

“There is never an easy time to step away from a sport and a club that you have so much love for, but with commitments becoming greater and more demanding outside of hockey, it feels right for me and my family.

“To all of my previous and current teammates and coaches thank you.

“To all of the off ice staff and volunteers, without you there would be no club so thank you for all that you have done for me over the years.

“To all of the owners past and present, thank you for putting your trust in me.

“And I’d also like to say a huge thank you to my parents, wife and friends for supporting me over the years and thank you for understanding all of the missed birthdays/special occasions. None of this would have been possible without you.

“Finally, thank you to the fans. It has been a pleasure to play in front of you week in and week out and your support has made our job on the ice that little bit easier and enjoyable.

“I look forward to returning next season and sitting amongst you all and enjoying the game as a supporter of the club.

“There will be plenty of time to sit back and reminisce on the past, but with one weekend of the group stages to go all of my focus and the team’s is on this upcoming weekend and doing everything we can do to qualify for Coventry.”

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and an honour to work with Will from a young age and to go through the majority of his career with him,

“He is, and always has been, one of the best defensive centres in the league. He’s done magnificent work during his time with the club on the ice, as a person, leader and captain.

"He’s very smart on and off the puck, his hockey IQ is one of the best I have worked with during my career.

“In more recent years, he’s played a huge role that not every player would be happy to take on but it was a big part of our success. Not just in winning trophies, but in the competitiveness and balance of the roster.

“He is a player everyone hates to play against, but everyone wants on their team. He has made us a very competitive and very successful team.

"We should all give him great send off, and wish him all the best in the next stage of his life.