Peterborough Panthers youngster's brain injury is still a serious problem

Jordan Palin.

Palin was a big success in Panthers’ surprise title victory in 2021, despite coming into the Premiership as an untried 17-year-old, and he expected to kick on again in 2022.

And, after struggling in the early weeks he looked to be turning a corner with his form, only to suffer a serious accident in a Great Britain training day at Belle Vue in late June, resulting in him being hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

Palin quickly accepted medical advice that it would not be sensible to make a comeback this season, but his future plans have now been thrown into uncertainty with the news that he is still not clear to resume.

Palin said: “It has been a very difficult time for myself and my family because of the uncertainty surrounding my injury and the implications that come with it.

“My latest scan has shown the healing process is still not complete, which was not what we were expecting to hear.

"There is no one recovery plan that is universal as brain injuries have their own timescale, and that is both frustrating and worrying.

“Although in myself I feel well, I am still not clear to resume any activity that could further aggravate the injury.

“Obviously this includes speedway. The only option available to me is to let the healing continue.

“This is normally a very busy time with securing places for next season and sourcing sponsorship, but I have had to put all of that on hold.

"I will continue to have regular consultations and scans, but I have to defer any decisions until I’m cleared.

Meanwhile Panthers are back in action in Round Five of the Premiership Pairs at Leicester on Tuesday (October 25).

This is a change of venue as Sheffield’s Owlerton track is no longer available.

Leicester Lions are expected to rejoin the Premiership next season taking the league back up to seven clubs.