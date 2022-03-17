Peterborough Panthers will stage a Showground final with a difference in Fund event and Ulrich Ostergaard is back on his bike

Ulrich Ostergaard in action for Panthers.

The meeting, raising valuable money for the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund, has been given approval to stage a Showground final with a difference.

Panthers stars Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard and Scott Nicholls are included in a top-class line-up along with Alwalton favourite Simon Lambert.

Ben Fund chairman Paul Ackroyd said: “It has been two years since the last bonanza meeting and we wanted to do something a little bit different and thrilling for this year.

Simon Lambert in action for Panthers.

“Belle Vue’s six-rider final in the Peter Craven Memorial was something to behold and given the size and shape of Peterborough we felt there was sufficient room to somewhat replicate this.

“We are very grateful to all the riders for their co-operation in making our five-rider final happen, and we are sure it will make this year’s meeting one of the most exciting we’ve ever hosted!

“We’re very excited about the field we’ve put together. It’s been a tough couple of years without the Bonanza and we hope to see plenty of people on March 27.”

Meanwhile club legend Ostergaard successfully came through his first laps since his horror crash in Edinburgh last July.

The popular Dane didn’t look in any discomfort as he breezed around King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena circuit and gave the thumbs up afterwards.

Ostergaard said: “It felt really good. I’m so pleased everything went well so I’m ready for the season now!

“I didn’t know how I was going to feel, but after a couple of laps it felt like I had never been off the bike!

“The track was really good, Buster (Keith Chapman) did a great job on it and I loved getting the laps in. “I have to thank King’s Lynn for having me here, but we’ll be back to beat them in the league!