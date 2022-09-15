Panthers owner Keith Chapman announces a full programme of speedway at the East of England arene in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes.

Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG), operator of the East of England Arena and Events Centre, has announced the speedway club will be able to complete next season as planned.

The news comes after CEO Ashley Butterfield successfully negotiated with stakeholders to allow the team to retain full use of the speedway track and grandstand, which were facing closure.

Ashley Butterfield, CEO, AEPG, said "We knew the importance of allowing the Peterborough Panthers and the speedway track more time to plan their future, and when the land development plan was accelerated in June, it appeared to require the closure of the Speedway facilities much earlier than the previous development agreement had anticipated.

Danny King (red helmet) and Scott Nicholls (blue) lead the way for Panthers against Belle Vue in the final Premiership meeting of the season. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We have worked tirelessly with the Panthers, and other stakeholders, to secure everyone’s agreement on a change to the development plan that allows the team to use the speedway track and grandstand until the end of the racing season in 2023. I’m grateful to everyone involved in reaching this decision.

“Quick action by AEPG now guarantees that the Peterborough Panthers will have a home circuit until the end of the racing season next year and more freedom to plan for the future.”

Keith Chapman owner of the Peterborough Panthers said: "AEPG and Ashley have worked closely with us from the start, and we were among the first to know that the Panthers would ultimately need a new home circuit as part of this development plan.

“AEPG immediately alerted us to the change in pace of the development earlier this summer, and what this meant for us. The Panthers have been included in the negotiations and meetings so far, and I'm delighted that we have secured use of the grandstand and track as promised, allowing us to complete the racing 2023 season without interruption.”

Panthers lost their final Premiership match of the season 46-44 to Belle Vue at the East of England Arena on Thursday.