Peterborough Panthers will be on a revenge mission as they seek to trump the Aces at the Showground

Hans Andersen leads the way when Panthers met Belle Vue earlier this season.

Rob Lyon’s men have been on a fine run of form since their home Bank Holiday setback against a powerhouse Aces side.

They drew in Manchester during the day, but couldn’t get the job done at home after suffering a catalogue of problems throughout the meeting.

Since then, however, they’ve been on a run of six successive wins to propel themselves to top of the table.

Panthers were denied the chance to make it a magnificent seven as last Monday’s scheduled home meeting with Sheffield was postponed because of a waterlogged track (July 12).

It’s the first of two huge meetings in a week for the city racers as they travel to Sheffield on Thursday July 22 for an appetising clash in front of the TV cameras.

Team manager Lyon said: “We knew the recent run of home matches were going to be important, and I do feel we were unlucky to lose the first one against Belle Vue.

“They will have their own arguments about that, but we lost four or five points in that meeting through punctures, which would have swung it at least to a draw.

“But the important thing is that we’ve moved on from that and got ourselves on to a good run, which is great.”

Premiership leaders Panthers are currently thre points clear of Belle Vue at the top of the table, but the Aces can catch them with a handsome home win over Wolverhampton tonight (July 15).

Panthers star Hans Andersen made his first appearance at Championship level for Leicester last weekend and notched a handy eight points for the Lions.

He said: “My move to Leicester will also help Peterborough because I’m going to be a lot busier now I’m racing for two teams in the UK.

“Hopefully it will see me scoring more points for Peterborough and the team, not just myself, can benefit from that.

“I’m looking forward to being busy for the remainder of the season and hopefully we can win something.”

Teenage reserve Jordan Palin impressed with 10-points for Scunthorpe last Friday but then had a tough night for the Scorpions at Leicester and failed to score.