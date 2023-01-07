Jordan Jenkins. Photo: Colin Poole

The 21-year-old came in for the Crendon Panthers at a difficult time last year, initially as a replacement for long-term injury victim Dan Gilkes.

And with Jordan Palin also suffering serious injury, Jenkins ended up racing in over half of the Panthers’ top-flight fixtures, impressing everyone at the club with his attitude and determination.

The final month of the campaign saw him really get to grips with the East of England Arena as his home circuit with several impressive displays, and he also won Heat 2 in the trip to Ipswich in September.

Jenkins, who was also victorious in the NDL Riders’ Championship at Scunthorpe, is now set for a busy year in 2023 as he races in all three domestic leagues.

Along with Panthers, he has team places in the Championship with Oxford and back in the NDL with the Cowley club’s third-tier side – whilst he will also continue in the Polish Under-24 Ekstraliga with Czestochowa.

And he has an important part to play for Panthers this season, especially with several of the more experienced ‘Rising Stars’ elsewhere in the Premiership no longer eligible for that position.

Jenkins said: “In my first few meetings last season I thought I might have made the jump too early, but I persisted at it and I knew what I needed to do.

“It got to a point where I wanted that Premiership spot from day one in 2023, so I needed to show that I could do something.

“I tried something new, I brought back a different engine from Poland, and that seemed to work everywhere. It all added up and it gave me a real boost of confidence, and it was something I wanted when I joined Peterborough.

“Everything fits in place for me to be there, the management are great and it’s only two hours down the road which helps massively.

“I just can’t wait to get started, the team that’s being put together that I know about looks incredible, and I’m going to learn off every single one of them.”

Jenkins joins Benjamin Basso and Ben Cook as confirmed starters for the Crendon Panthers, with more news expected over the coming weeks.

**Panthers newcomer Ben Cook is set to miss the remaining rounds of the Australian Championship after a crash in the first round.

Cook suffered a heavy fall at Gillman when he was unable to avoid Brady Kurtz who had come to grief immediately in front of him.

