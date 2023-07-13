Peterborough Panthers v Sheffield Tigers was a washout
Peterborough Panthers were denied the chance of a second Premiership win of the season on Thursday by ill-timed wet weather at the East of England Arena.
By Holeshot Media
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 22:31 BST
Panthers had been due to host the in-form Sheffield Tigers, but a waterlogged track caused an early evening postponement.
The city side have raced in front of their own fans only once in the last five and a half weeks, losing by eight points against champions Belle Vue on June 26.
Panthers do not have a scheduled home meeting now until Monday, July 24 when King’s Lynn Stars are the visitors.
Before then they travel to Wolverhampton on Monday (July 17) and then visit Ipswich on Thursday, July 20.