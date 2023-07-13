Panthers had been due to host the in-form Sheffield Tigers, but a waterlogged track caused an early evening postponement.

The city side have raced in front of their own fans only once in the last five and a half weeks, losing by eight points against champions Belle Vue on June 26.

Panthers do not have a scheduled home meeting now until Monday, July 24 when King’s Lynn Stars are the visitors.

Richie Worrall in action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.