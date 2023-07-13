News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers v Sheffield Tigers was a washout

Peterborough Panthers were denied the chance of a second Premiership win of the season on Thursday by ill-timed wet weather at the East of England Arena.
By Holeshot Media
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 22:31 BST

Panthers had been due to host the in-form Sheffield Tigers, but a waterlogged track caused an early evening postponement.

The city side have raced in front of their own fans only once in the last five and a half weeks, losing by eight points against champions Belle Vue on June 26.

Panthers do not have a scheduled home meeting now until Monday, July 24 when King’s Lynn Stars are the visitors.

Richie Worrall in action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.Richie Worrall in action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.
Before then they travel to Wolverhampton on Monday (July 17) and then visit Ipswich on Thursday, July 20.

