Peterborough Panthers up against it at the home of the pre-season title favourites

The Tigers were installed as pre-season title favourites, and whilet they arguably haven’t quite dominated as much as expected, they are still firmly in the play-off places.And Simon Stead’s side are also one of only two clubs who boast a 100 per cent home league record with four wins out of four, including a 51-39 win over the Crendon Panthers in early May.On that occasion, spectacular Danish star Benjamin Basso top-scored for Peterborough with 12 points, and he and the bang in-form Chris Harris will both be looking to keep their run of results going on Thursday – but also for the team to provide far more of an all-round display.Panthers remain as a six-man unit with rider replacement the only realistic option to cover for the injured Michael Palm Toft, whose absence with shoulder damage is a massive blow.All six Premiership clubs are in action on Thursday so on this occasion boss Rob Lyon effectively has no choice but to run with R/R.The last time the sides met it was a dramatic encounter at the East of England Arena with Panthers triumphing in the Premiership’s first Super Heat.Since then, the Tigers have moved to sign Justin Sedgmen to replace the injured Jake Allen, and Thursday’s meeting is his official home debut although he made a high-scoring guest appearance against Ipswich recently.Former Panthers Jack Holder and Craig Cook line up for the Tigers along with reigning British Champion Adam Ellis, while Panthers continue to track Jordan Jenkins at reserve with Jordan Palin sidelined.Lyon said: “Sheffield away is another tough one, but we said to the guys after Monday night that we’ve got to win all our remaining home matches and also pull in some points with some away wins.“It’s not inconceivable that we can do that although I do accept that as it stands at the moment it does look unlikely, being realistic about it.“But we’ll keep fighting hard and see if we can pull any result off away from home to get ourselves in the mix.”