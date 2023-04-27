Sheffield Tigers have postponed their clash with Peterborough Panthers

The south Yorkshire club have announced that the meeting has been postponed, with heavy rain forecast in the Steel City later today.

The club statement read: "Sheffield's scheduled fixture against Peterborough at Owlerton tonight (Thursday) has been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The early decision has been made to minimise inconvenience for all involved with heavy rain set to hit the region from late afternoon.

"The two club's are now in discussions regarding a restaging date."