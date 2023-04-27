Peterborough Panthers' trip to Sheffield is OFF
Peterborough Panthers' scheduled Premiership clash at Sheffield Tigers on Thursday night is OFF.
The south Yorkshire club have announced that the meeting has been postponed, with heavy rain forecast in the Steel City later today.
The club statement read: "Sheffield's scheduled fixture against Peterborough at Owlerton tonight (Thursday) has been postponed.
"The early decision has been made to minimise inconvenience for all involved with heavy rain set to hit the region from late afternoon.
"The two club's are now in discussions regarding a restaging date."
Panthers are due back in Premiership action on Monday night when they travel to Wolverhampton.