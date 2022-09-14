Hans Andersen should return for Panthers against Belle Vue Aces. Photo: David Lowndes.

News was released in June regarding the acceleration of proposed redevelopment plans at the East of England Showground site, with supporters anxious to know what this means for the Panthers.

On-track, the Crendon Panthers bring a tough league campaign to a conclusion, although they do still have some racing to fulfil in October with the final two rounds of the Premiership Pairs at Sheffield and Belle Vue.

But they will be keen to sign off with a victory and gain some reward for a series of battling displays in recent weeks.

On the injury front, Ipswich’s Danny King steps in to guest for long-term absentee Michael Palm Toft, but Hans Andersen is due to make his comeback from concussion at Poole on Wednesday, and he will line up for Panthers assuming he comes through that meeting unscathed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That leaves Ulrich Ostergaard as the other absentee, and Panthers will operate rider replacement in that position.

Belle Vue, who won impressively at Alwalton in May, track a full-strength team as they warm up for another attempt to win their first league title since 1993 in the play-offs.They have completed a 100 per cent home record with a series of big wins at the National Speedway Stadium, but somewhat surprisingly the Aces have picked up just one other point on the road this season, that coming in a 47-43 defeat at Ipswich.

The visitors have a powerful top three of Australian duo Max Fricke and Brady Kurtz backed up by Slovenian star Matej Zagar, and the top five also includes fast-improving British youngster Tom Brennan and former Panther Charles Wright.

And after seeing his side produce some remarkable scores against the odds in away matches at King’s Lynn and Ipswich recently, and go agonisingly close to a home win over the Witches, boss Rob Lyon is hoping things come together to end the league campaign on a high.

He said: “It’s three meetings on the trot, but specifically the two away meetings, where the fight in the riders, and our own riders especially, has been incredible.

“Our own boys have really put it on the line, and I can’t praise them high enough in that respect.

“But at the same time it’s frustrating because another couple of points and we’d have won those meetings.

“It sums up the way things have gone this year, it’s been very difficult, but all we can do is keep going and we’ll be doing our very best to finish off with a win.”

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Hans Andersen, Ulrich Ostergaard r/r, Benjamin Basso, Danny King, Scott Nicholls, Jordan Jenkins.