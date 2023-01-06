Benjamin Basso will be racing for Panthers again in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Crendon Panthers visit Foxhall in their opener before welcoming the Witches to the East of England Arena for the return fixture on Monday, March 27.

Panthers also have an attractive Easter Monday (April 10) home clash with newcomers Leicester to look forward to, as well as a visit from reigning champions Belle Vue on April 17.

The first A47 derby clashes with King’s Lynn take place in mid-May, with Panthers visiting the Adrian Flux Arena on the 18th before staging the return on the 22nd.

Panthers have a bye to the semi-finals of the Knockout Cup, and will stage their home leg against the winners of the Ipswich/Leicester first round tie on Monday May 8.