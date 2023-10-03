News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers’ 2021 title winner Michael Palm Toft is a confirmed starter for the Farewell to the Showground meeting this Saturday (October 7, 7pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read
The Danish star spent three spells with the Panthers including playing a starring role in the Premiership triumph two years ago, when he overcame injury to produce a brilliant performance in the decider against Belle Vue.

Palm Toft already has his name in the record books as the last winner of a league race at Alwalton having taken the flag in Heat 15 for King’s Lynn in their recent match against the Crendon Panthers – and now he will look to add an Individual victory this weekend.

Meanwhile two more Great Britain stars have been added to the line-up with Lewis Kerr, who has had spells with Sheffield and Leicester this season, and Belle Vue’s Tom Brennan both set to compete on Saturday.

Gates will be open at 5pm and there will be plenty of family attractions including face painting and a children’s race on the track during the interval, with prizes for the winners.

Several competitors in the main event will be taking part in a wheelie competition, which will be judged by five members of the crowd.

The remaining four riders in the line-up will be named shortly, and a reminder that various sponsorship opportunities are still open.

Race sponsorship (£200 + VAT) enquires should be made to 07734 248833 whilst a limited number of special race jackets are available to purchase from inf[email protected] on a first come, first served basis.

