Panthers team boss Rob Lyon. Photo: David Lowndes.

​But despite slumping to their biggest home defeat in more than a year (56-34), Lyon doesn’t envisage any further team changes ahead of this month’s deadline to bring in new faces.

Panthers went into the Wolves meeting buoyed by a 46-44 win at King's Lynn last Thursday and with new Polish rider Patryk Wojdylo in their line-up.

“The result was a major shock because we weren’t expecting it,” Lyon admitted. “I felt we had some good team spirit after a ‘Super Heat’ defeat at Wolverhampton and a win at King’s Lynn.

New Panthers rider Patryk Wojdylo. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I felt we were running into some sort of momentum and would see off Wolves. I was quite confident we would beat them, as did the riders, but we had only four race winners and you can’t win meetings like that.

"It’s very hard for everyone as you can’t get any momentum going when the last time we rode at home was five weeks ago. We need consistency in fixtures, in the track we race on, and in the starts.

“We have now got seven home matches and if we can get four wins that would be nice. We still want to finish as high as we can.

“Looking to the future I can’t see any more changes unless something comes up, riders are injured or want to leave.

"It’s hard to say how Patryk will do as he was thrown in at the deep end against Wolves with no practice and he spent all night chasing a set-up.