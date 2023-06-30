News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers team boss can't explain his skipper's slump in form, but team changes shouldn't be expected

Team boss Rob Lyon, who gloriously led Panthers to the Premiership title less than two years ago, admits he can’t explain skipper Hans Andersen’s scoring slump.
By Holeshot Media
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

​The Danish veteran, such a key cog in the 2021 Grand Final winning Dad’s Army side, is having his worst ever British season in a career that stretches all the way back to 2002 when he made his debut for Poole.

The long-serving Showground favourite has been beaten by rookie youngsters Jake Mulford and Dan Thompson in his last two away matches.

Lyon said: “Obviously the form of Hans is disappointing, and it’s sad to see.

Peterborough Panthers team boss Rob Lyon. Photo: David Lowndes.Peterborough Panthers team boss Rob Lyon. Photo: David Lowndes.
"It's frustrating to watch someone, who was once a world class rider. getting beaten by ‘Rising Stars’, because with all due respect to them, he’s much better than that.

“We all know it’s not acceptable and I understand there will be calls for changes, but all I would say is that while there may be riders available, there are not as many as you would think, and if you bring riders in from abroad, it’s about visas, visa slots, and sponsorships.

“We know this from our dealings with Vadim Tarasenko and it’s not straightforward. The whole situation is difficult and frustrating.

“I’ve consistently said the team is not strong enough. I’m a winner, but I also need the tools to make an impact, so that’s frustrating.

Hans Andersen. Photo: David Lowndes.Hans Andersen. Photo: David Lowndes.
“But, by the same token, I appreciate it’s difficult. This is not fantasy speedway and it’s not as easy as it may seem to get riders in.”

