​The Danish veteran, such a key cog in the 2021 Grand Final winning Dad’s Army side, is having his worst ever British season in a career that stretches all the way back to 2002 when he made his debut for Poole.

The long-serving Showground favourite has been beaten by rookie youngsters Jake Mulford and Dan Thompson in his last two away matches.

Lyon said: “Obviously the form of Hans is disappointing, and it’s sad to see.

Peterborough Panthers team boss Rob Lyon. Photo: David Lowndes.

"It's frustrating to watch someone, who was once a world class rider. getting beaten by ‘Rising Stars’, because with all due respect to them, he’s much better than that.

“We all know it’s not acceptable and I understand there will be calls for changes, but all I would say is that while there may be riders available, there are not as many as you would think, and if you bring riders in from abroad, it’s about visas, visa slots, and sponsorships.

“We know this from our dealings with Vadim Tarasenko and it’s not straightforward. The whole situation is difficult and frustrating.

“I’ve consistently said the team is not strong enough. I’m a winner, but I also need the tools to make an impact, so that’s frustrating.

Hans Andersen. Photo: David Lowndes.

“But, by the same token, I appreciate it’s difficult. This is not fantasy speedway and it’s not as easy as it may seem to get riders in.”