The Crendon Panthers were much improved on their KO Cup defeat at Foxhall earlier in the season but the Witches still dominated the race wins, taking 12 of the 15 on offer.

Niels-Kristian Iversen enjoyed a strong performance at No.1 as he hit double figures from six rides, and Richie Worrall won two races on one of his old home tracks, but Panthers were only able to take one race advantage in the meeting.

They did keep pace with their hosts in the early stages, even allowing for the concession of a 5-1 in Heat 2 when Rising Star Dan Thompson and Keynan Rew took a maximum over Hans Andersen.

Number one Niels Kristian Iversen top scored for Panthers at Ipswich.

Worrall was an excellent winner of Heat 3 ahead of home skipper Danny King, with Benjamin Basso getting the better of Erik Riss for third place, and that cut the gap to two points.

Two shared races followed as Panthers remained in touch, with Iversen becoming their second winner of the meting when he took Heat 5 ahead of Riss and King.

But the home side then eased clear with back-to-back 5-1s as Danyon Hume combined with Jason Doyle for maximum points over Vadim Tarasenko in Heat 6, and another 5-1 followed in the next with Worrall forced out by Emil Sayfudtinov, allowing Rew to come through for second place.

Ipswich added a 4-2 in Heat 8 as Hume took the flag ahead of Ben Cook, and a Panthers’ tactical substitute ride for Iversen threatened to go wrong when team-mate Tarasenko lifted off the second corner, which interfered with Iversen’s run and allowed King to go clear, with Iversen then snatching third place from Riss on the line.

Two more shared heats followed with Doyle and Sayfutdinov taking wins for the Witches whilst Panthers packed the places, before the Witches mathematically confirmed victory with a 4-2 in Heat 12 from King and Thompson.

Sayfutdinov suffered mechanical trouble in Heat 13 enabling Iversen and Tarasenko to share the points, and Worrall took his second win of the night in Heat 14 as he outpaced Rew and Riss.

The Witches rested their top two in Heat 15, but King still took the flag for the home side, with Iversen and Worrall completing another shared heat ahead of Hume.

Panthers boss Rob Lyon said: “Three heat wins told its own story, and around here trying to get the better of their top two boys is nigh-on impossible.

“The aim was to try and pack the minor places when they were in those heats, and take advantage elsewhere, but as always happens when Peterborough come here, Danny King seems to have a really good meeting!

“Danny is a quality rider, he knows what he can do around here, and he was the difference. It’s ‘same old’ but you look through the scorers and the top five did a reasonable job if I’m honest, but we struggled at reserve.”

Peterborough return to action at the East of England Arena on Monday (January 36, 7.30pm) when they host reigning champions Belle Vue, with Tarasenko making his home debut.

IPSWICH 52: Danny King 12+1, Jason Doyle 11+1, Emil Sayfutdinov 9, Keynen Rew 6+2, Danyon Hume 6, Dan Thompson 5, Erik Riss 3+1.