Ben Cook (red helmet) and Jordan Jenkins (blue) in action for Panthers

​Panthers have been running as a misfiring six-man unit ever since star signing Nicki Pedersen crashed on the very first lap of their opening meeting of the season, and a damaging run of defeats was the outcome.

But the losing streak finally ended against King’s Lynn at the Showground on Monday, and Panthers now seem ready to make their move, although the exact timing remains uncertain.

World Championship qualifying rounds over the Bank Holiday weekend could delay matters, but there is certainly genuine hope that they will go into June with a full side.

Johnson said: “We’ve spoken to riders and hopefully we can announce something, certainly in the next week.

“We’re looking at getting somebody in place for Monday although whether or not that’s going to be too early or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

“But there will be somebody coming in. We’re just having to wait to announce it.”

Panthers certainly couldn’t complain about the efforts of their guest riders in their A47 derby clashes with the Stars, with Richard Lawson scoring 14+1 at the Adrian Flux Arena to at least preserve a modicum of respectability in another disappointing team showing.

But it all came right on Monday with a 53-37 home victory, where supporters were delighted with the efforts of world class racer and entertainer Dan Bewley, who scored 12+1 whist reserve Ben Cook even trumped that with an incredible 16+2 from seven rides.

And Johnson says the whole atmosphere both on and off-track was a massive step up from that which has been seen so far in 2023.

He said: “We know in speedway that if you’re not happy riding your bike, it shows.“On Monday night they had smiles on their faces and it was a completely different team.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season, everybody knows that, and the riders have been a bit down.“I think it just showed what you can do by bringing in a natural No.1 like Dan as it just lifts the team and that showed throughout.

“It gives the boys a good lift going into the next meetings, and fingers crossed back here next Monday we can do it again.”That Bank Holiday Monday fixture (7.30pm) sees a change of opponents with Leicester Lions now confirmed as visitors rather than the originally scheduled match with Sheffield Tigers.The Tigers would have been without three of their top five riders due to the World Championship qualifiers so the Lions agreed to a fixture switch, although they themselves will travel without former Panthers star Chris Harris.