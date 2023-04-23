Action from Panthers v Belle Vue earlier this month. Photo: Jeff Davies.

The Crendon Panthers got the better of the Aces in an epic Grand Final in 2021, having also gone well at the National Speedway Stadium during the regular season, although their matches in Manchester last year proved far more difficult.

And with the club still attempting to find a long-term solution in the No.1 position after the departure of Nicki Pedersen, they will operate the rider-replacement facility due to a lack of guest availability with four other Premiership teams in action on Monday.

That means Panthers will be looking to Niels-Kristian Iversen to repeat the form he showed in Belle Vue’s big Individual meeting, the Peter Craven Memorial, three weeks ago when he took three race wins, whilst Richie Worrall is a former Aces rider.

The home side go into the meeting on the crest of a wave as their 55-35 win at the East of England Arena last week was the second of three successes on the road in the space of eight days.

They had already won at Ipswich and then picked up two more points at Leicester on Thursday courtesy of a Super Heat victory after a 45-45 draw over the regulation 15 heats.

The Aces’ only previous home match this season was a month ago when they went down to a surprise defeat at the hands of Sheffield.

Panthers skipper Hans Andersen said: “We’ve got riders who are pretty good around Belle Vue, and Niels was super-fast there in the Peter Craven not long ago.

“We go there thinking we can win, otherwise there’s no point in us going.”

Following Monday’s meeting, Panthers also visit Sheffield on Thursday and then race at Wolverhampton on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) before hosting Ipswich in the semi-finals of the KO Cup on May 8.

BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Jake Mulford.

