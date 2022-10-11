Ulrich Ostergaard is to retire from speedway after a series of injuries.

The 41-year-old Dane has taken the decision after the closing weeks of his season were curtailed by injury, and it brings to an end a successful UK career over two decades – with many of the highlights occurring during his time with the Panthers.

Ostergaard made his British debut with Eastbourne in 2003 and first joined Panthers in the old Elite League in 2006, where he was part of the side which secured an unforgettable title win in the hugely dramatic Grand Final against Reading.

He had further spells with Panthers in 2007 and 2010 but his longest stint with the club came when they returned to the second tier, the Premier League which became the Championship, in 2014-18.

During that period he was part of the sides which won the KO Cup in 2017, the Fours in 2017 and 2018, and individually he was crowned league Riders’ Champion in 2015.

When Panthers stepped back up to the Premiership, Ostergaard returned as injury cover in the closing stages of the 2019 season – and after the cancelled campaign of 2020, he hit a sensational burst of form in the first half of the ’21 season which had a major influence on Peterborough’s charge to the title.

Ostergaard shot from reserve to No.1 and had just delivered a superb display in that position in a win at Sheffield before he suffered back injuries in a crash at Edinburgh the following night, which ended his season.

As so often in his career, he was determined to return and did so in 2022, where he endured a tough start to the campaign but was just getting back into his stride before crashing at Glasgow in early August, suffering a broken hand.

Attempts to get back into action this year proved to be in vain, and Ostergaard has now taken the decision to hang up his kevlars for good.

He said: “I’ve been thinking a lot in the last few weeks about my future, and my speedway racing, and I have decided to call it a day.

“It’s a massive decision as speedway has been my life since I was 11 years old, and as a pro in the UK since 2003.

“My injuries, especially my crash last season breaking three bones in my back, and my hand injury this season as well, have made me think that it’s better to stop now than risk something even worse.

“My back has not been 100 per cent since my crash and I still got agony and stiffness, but I gave it my all this season as all I wanted was to come back and race again after that, and I was hoping it would have been better by now.

“I have done, and won, a lot more than I thought I would, and I have been living my childhood dream out, and would never change a thing about my whole career which has given me so many happy memories I will never forget.”

Peterborough Speedway would like to thank Ulrich for his sterling service to our club and to British Speedway in general, and we wish him and his family all the very best for their future away from racing.