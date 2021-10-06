Peterborough Panthers star pays tribute to club promoter Colin Pratt who passed away at the weekend
Star rider Scott Nicholls has paid tribute to Peterborough Panthers promoter Colin Pratt after his sad passing at the weekend.
Pratt, 82, had been battling cancer for a year and the family announced his passing on Saturday after a brave fight.
Pratt had a stunning career as a promoter with Cradley, Coventry, Swindon and latterly Peterborough where he remained a named promoter during his illness.
Nicholls, a multiple British champion, said: “I knew Colin hadn’t been well for a while now and I had been to see him a couple of times during the course of the season.
“He wasn’t well but it was good to catch up with him.
“I spoke to Troy (Pratt) on Friday on the way to the BT Sport studios and he told me he was poorly and I wanted to ring Colin, but I sent him a text message instead which Troy read out to him which was good.
“Colin was a huge influence on my career and we had some great times together at Coventry, winning league titles and cups. You knew where you stood with Colin and you never messed him about because he would always have your back and look after you if you did your job.”
Colin joined Panthers from Swindon for the 2019 season after relocating to Norfolk.
Colin was also a respected rider who enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the greatest riders in the world like Ivan Mauger, Barry Briggs and Ole Olsen. He appeared in the 1967 World Final at Wembley and also represented England in two World Team Cup Finals.