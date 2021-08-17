Peterborough Panthers star fourth in British Final
Peterborough Panthers star Chris Harris finished a creditable fourth in the British Final at the National Stadium in Belle Vue last night (August 16).
His fellow Panther Scott Nicholls was eliminated at the semi-final stage after finishing fourth in a race which saw Haris claim second spot.
Adam Ellis (Sheffield) won his first British title beating Dan Bewley (Belle Vue) and Kyle Howarth (Sheffield) into second and third place respectively.
Nicholls was chasing his eighth British title, while Harris is a three-time champion. Harris qualified for the semi-final with 11 points, one more than Harris.
Nicholls said: “Well, I had a bloody go, but no glory. Common knowledge it’s (Belle Vue) not the best place for me so to make the semi wasn’t too shabby. Obviously gutted not to make the final as I never turn up just to make up the numbers!! Big well done to Adam Ellis on his first title!”
QUALIFYING SCORES: Adam Ellis 13, Charles Wright 12, Dan Bewley 12, Chris Harris 11, Kyle Howarth 10, Scott Nicholls 10, Craig Cook 9, Lewis Kerr 9, Steve Worrall 8, Danny King 6, Simon Lambert 6, Rory Schlein 5, Richard Lawson 5, Ben Barker 3, Anders Rowe 1, Paul Starke 0.
SEMI-FINAL: Bewley, Harris, Howarth, Nicholls.
GRAND FINAL: Ellis, Bewley, Wright, Harris.