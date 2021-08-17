Peterborough Panthers star fourth in British Final

Nicholls was chasing his eighth British title, while Harris is a three-time champion. Harris qualified for the semi-final with 11 points, one more than Harris.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Nicholls said: “Well, I had a bloody go, but no glory. Common knowledge it’s (Belle Vue) not the best place for me so to make the semi wasn’t too shabby. Obviously gutted not to make the final as I never turn up just to make up the numbers!! Big well done to Adam Ellis on his first title!”