Jordan Jenkins leads the way for Panthers v Ipswich in Heat Two. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Panthers initially covered for the dramatic first-race crash which put number one Nicki Pedersen out of the meeting, going into a 33-27 lead after Heat 10.

But the former World Champion was sorely missed in Heats 13 and 15 when the Ipswich top two dominated to complete a six-point victory.

And with Jason Doyle and Emil Sayfudtinov in the blistering form they showed at Alwalton, Ipswich could become a very tough team to crack wherever they are racing.

But Andersen says Panthers showed plenty to suggest they too can have a say in matters this season, after a night which also saw defending champions and title favourites Belle Vue beaten at home by Sheffield.

Andersen said: “It was nice to get the first meeting out of the way, other than we lost to a very strong Ipswich side, and we lost Nicki in his very first race and we only got four points and a bonus from his other rides.

“But we worked well as a team. This was our first time together, our first time on the track because of having no riding on press day, and we led a very strong Witches side for most of the meeting.

“It was Heats 13 and 15 when they came back, when we really needed someone who could go in and do the business. But we showed positive, encouraging signs. Everyone rode well and there’s a lot to come from this team.”

Panthers are still awaiting a fitness update from Pedersen after he was withdrawn from the meeting with lower back pain, but they have a gap until Easter Monday before their next meeting at home to Leicester.

And some consolation to take was the improvement of Andersen as proceedings went on, culminating in race wins in Heats 8 and 10 – the latter seeing him team-ride with Niels-Kristian Iversen to hold off the challenge of Danny King.

That was a real confidence booster for the Panthers skipper who was notably short on wins around his home circuit last year.

Andersen added: “I hadn’t been on a bike this season up until Sunday so there were some nerves, but I felt better the more I rode.

“It’s just nice to get back on track and get those nerves out of the way, and race fitness will come with the more meetings we do.

“Getting a couple of race wins was good and I felt on the pace in the races I didn’t win, but it was hard because Ipswich are a strong side.