There's a postional switch for Vadim Tarasenko on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

And whilst there is not quite the jeopardy of Thursday, when the Crendon Panthers memorably hit 58 points against Leicester to transform the play-off picture in Ipswich’s favour, there is still plenty of incentive for Rob Lyon’s side to continue their winning run.

Recent successes over Sheffield (twice), the Lions and Ipswich in the KO Cup have produced some thrilling action, and the visit of Wolves is also one the Panthers have been waiting for.

The last time the Monmore side were in town proved to be one of the most disappointing nights of the season as the Wolves pulled off a big away win, taking it 56-34, and Panthers are keen to turn the tables this time around.

Wolves have safely confirmed their play-off place and will face a two-legged semi-final with Sheffield later this month, having finished second in the league table after a consistent season.

They are led by skipper Sam Masters at No.1 but the biggest threat may well come from fellow Australian Ryan Douglas, who simply loves his visits to the Showground.

But Panthers will have to succeed without Russian ace Artem Laguta who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Richard Lawson of Leicester Lions will guest for Laguta.

Panthers are otherwise unchanged in terms of personnel from the drama of Thursday, although Lyon makes some positional switches with skipper Chris Harris moving to No.4 to be paired with Benjamin Basso, whilst Vadim Tarasenko takes over at No.5.

Lyon said: “I’ve had a bit of a play around with it just to mix it up a bit, I just wanted to tweak it to see how things go with different pairings.

“It’s been great to see how everyone has reacted to the last few weeks and engaged with the team that we have, but it’s also such a shame that it’s coming to an end.

“We’ve had four wins on the bounce with two more matches to come, and we all want to finish off with two more wins.”A date for the final home meeting against King’s Lynn is expected to be confirmed shortly.

PETERBOROUGH: Richard Lawson, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Benjamin Basso, Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.