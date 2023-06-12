Peterborough Panthers saw their Monday night meeting in Wolverhampton postponed
Peterborough Panthers saw their Monday night Premiership clash at Wolverhampton postponed after heavy rainfall in the Midlands.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 23:28 BST
The Crendon Panthers are next in action at Belle Vue on Monday, June 19 and then at Ipswich on Thursday, June 22 before their home return against the Aces on June 26.
New signing Vadim Tarasenko is expected to make his debut at the National Speedway Stadium next Monday.