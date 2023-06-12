News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers saw their Monday night meeting in Wolverhampton postponed

Peterborough Panthers saw their Monday night Premiership clash at Wolverhampton postponed after heavy rainfall in the Midlands.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 23:28 BST
Hans Andersen will be a key man for Panthers at Wolverhampton on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.Hans Andersen will be a key man for Panthers at Wolverhampton on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.
Hans Andersen will be a key man for Panthers at Wolverhampton on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Crendon Panthers are next in action at Belle Vue on Monday, June 19 and then at Ipswich on Thursday, June 22 before their home return against the Aces on June 26.

New signing Vadim Tarasenko is expected to make his debut at the National Speedway Stadium next Monday.

