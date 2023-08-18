Peterborough Panthers’ ‘Rising Star’ decided to take a Spanish beach holiday during a seven-day break in his calendar.

Jenkins, who also races for Championship Oxford, had his last meeting for the Cheetahs on Wednesday of last week and doesn’t race again until the Panthers’ visit Sheffield tonight (Thursday).

So he squeezed in a week of sun, sand and sea, little realising that he could have been called up as a late replacement to race in Monday night’s British Final.

Jordan Jenkins. Photo: David Lowndes.

Four riders – recently departed Panthers skipper Richie Worrall, Lewis Kerr and 2010 Showground teammates Rory Schlein and Craig Cook – pulled out in the build-up through injury and personal reasons.

Outspoken Worrall, who quit the Panthers earlier this month to join Premiership rivals Leicester in a move that eventually saw Chris Harris return to Alwalton, had moaned about the Final being staged as a one-off meeting at Manchester’s National Speedway Stadium for an eighth year in a row, claiming the title should be decided over three or four rounds at different venues.

With four gaping holes in the line-up, organisers were rushing around to bring in replacements and Jenkins, the top-ranked absentee, would have been certain of as call-up had he not been out of the country.

New Panther’s captain Chris Harris, a three-time British Champion, finished sixth on the night, but did pick up one award, the Nigel Pearson Trophy in honour of the former radio and TV commentator who also ran British speedway’s media service, as he was the fans’ choice as the ‘Most Entertaining Rider of the Night’ for his spectacular overtakes on a difficult, wet track.

Spalding’s Simon Lambert, who rides for top-flight King’s Lynn and Championship Scunthorpe, was one of the surprises of the Final, just missing out on the semi-final after winning two races, but falling one point short of the sem-final cut-off.