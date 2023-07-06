Vadim Tarasenko will be looking to maintain his impressive form for Panthers.

The Crendon Panthers were beaten by 14-points at Sheffield in a rain-curtailed Sports Insure Premiership clash at Owlerton on Monday, but now make a rapid return to what has been their best away venue this season.

They went close to a win at the Pidcock Motorcycles Arena, Beaumont Park on a damp night in mid-April where luck was against them and they went down 47-42.

Meanwhile last Thursday Richie Worrall, Ben Cook and Jordan Jenkins competed in the Premiership Pairs and proved to be the surprise packages as they finished runners-up with Worrall putting in a magnificent performance.

Having had two spells with the Lions earlier in his career, Worrall dropped just one point in six qualifying races before he and Cook lost out to Belle Vue duo Dan Bewley and Brady Kurtz in the Final.

Boss Rob Lyon names an unchanged line-up from the Sheffield match, meaning Worrall continues at No.2, and it will be another new circuit for Vadim Tarasenko who has adapted well to the Premiership tracks so far.

Skipper Hans Andersen is another ex-Leicester rider and could have a big part to play at reserve, having been happier with his own form at Owlerton before the abandonment.

The home side are up in third place in the league table and have been on a consistent run on their own circuit, with their play-off challenge significantly boosted by recent away wins at King’s Lynn and Sheffield.

They have made one change to the team faced by Panthers in the Round 1 fixtures, with Drew Kemp taking over in the Rising Star berth for Dan Thompson.

Andersen said: “When we were there earlier in the season we actually pushed them pretty well, and we go there with the ‘superstar’ Worrall who seems to be nearly unbeatable there!

“Vadim is a quality rider, he got round Ipswich and scored some points, so it will probably take him a ride, maybe two at Leicester, but he’ll be fine.”

Panthers have another away match on Monday when they travel to King’s Lynn, before returning to the East of England Arena next Thursday (July 13) to take on Sheffield.

LEICESTER: Max Fricke, Justin Sedgmen, Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Nick Morris, Jake Allen, Drew Kemp.