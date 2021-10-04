Peterborough Panthers plead for massive Showground support as they lose another top rider for Premiership play-off semi-final

Michael Palm Toft misses the Premiership play-off semi-final against Wolverhampton at the East of England Arena.

And the club are urging fans to turn out in big numbers to get behind the depleted Panthers who are also missing Ulrich Ostergaard.

King’s Lynn’s Lewis Kerr has agreed to step in as a guest with the rider replacement facility also in operation and it now makes Peterborough’s task that bit harder although they start the tie with a two-point advantage.

Tickets are still on sale for the meeting and the club are keen to emphasise this ensures the quickest entry to the venue when bought in advance.

Boss Rob Lyon said: “Naturally losing Michael is a blow to us and now, more than ever, we need our fans to come along and get right behind us.

“We want that play-off atmosphere which generates excitement. It’s a massive night for the club and we need every single Peterborough fan there.”

The gates will open at 5.30 with big numbers expected.

Former British Champion and World Longtrack Champion Kelvin Tatum will be signing copies of his autobiography at the track shop from 6.30-7.10pm before heading to his TV duties.