Peterborough Panthers pair chase more British Final glory
Peterborough Panthers duo Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris go in search of more national glory in Monday’s British Final at Belle Vue (August 16).
The pair have a staggering 10 British titles between them. Nicholls holds the record of seven successes.
Nicholls said: “It’s no secret I don’t always go that well around the new Belle Vue. I was more suited to the old place next door.
“But I enjoy going there and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got on Monday. I’m looking forward to it.”
Tickets are available from bellevue-speedway.com, and the meeting will also be broadcast live on Eurosport.
BRITISH FINAL DRAW: 1. Scott Nicholls, 2. Rory Schlein, 3. Edward Kennett, 4. Ben Barker, 5. Craig Cook, 6. Kyle Howarth, 7. Danny King, 8. Chris Harris, 9. Dan Bewley, 10. Richie Worrall, 11. Lewis Kerr, 12. Adam Ellis, 13. Charles Wright, 14. Anders Rowe, 15. Steve Worrall, 16. Richard Lawson.