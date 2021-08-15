Peterborough Panthers pair chase more British Final glory

Scott Nicholls chases his eight British title on Monday.

The pair have a staggering 10 British titles between them. Nicholls holds the record of seven successes.

Nicholls said: “It’s no secret I don’t always go that well around the new Belle Vue. I was more suited to the old place next door.

“But I enjoy going there and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got on Monday. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets are available from bellevue-speedway.com, and the meeting will also be broadcast live on Eurosport.