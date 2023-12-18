It read: ‘The management of Peterborough Speedway and the consortium seeking to bring about the return of the sport to the city can clarify their position in this joint statement.‘Following the cessation of the club’s tenancy at the East of England Arena, the Panthers are unable to compete in British Speedway in 2024 – the first time they will have been absent from the sport since opening in 1970, with the exception of 2020 when no league racing took place due to the pandemic.‘The Showground site is currently subject to a double planning application on behalf of site operators AEPG to create a new housing and leisure complex, with no provision for speedway.‘Although the venue was closed for all regular shows last summer, Peterborough Speedway and AEPG held successful talks in 2022 and reached agreement to enable the club to operate on site for the full 2023 speedway season. However, it was repeatedly made clear that no further extension would be granted.‘The Showground held its last speedway meeting on Saturday October 7, and since then the consortium – which includes two former Panthers promoters - have been highly active in the local community and have secured significant support at Council level.‘Talks have been held in the past fortnight between the club’s management and the consortium, and these have taken place in a spirit of open dialogue as all parties wish to see Peterborough Speedway back on track in future.‘The Leader of the Council, Mohammed Farooq, has agreed to meet with the management, who can confirm they have granted the consortium full authority to take part in those talks aimed at assessing ways in which the sport can be maintained in Peterborough.‘Club owner Keith Chapman said: “We want to make it absolutely clear that we are fully behind the consortium, we are supporting their efforts and we will do everything we can to help that process.“Our tenure of racing at the Showground ended upon completion of the 2023 season, and AEPG have consistently made it clear to us that that would be the case – so whilst it’s very unfortunate and sad for everyone, it also didn’t come as a surprise.“There are no hidden agendas to what has gone on over the past 18 months. We want Peterborough Speedway to race, and if we didn’t want that then we wouldn’t have done all the work we did to get the club racing this year, or have made the extensive attempts we did to continue beyond that.“We are pleased to have been in contact with the consortium recently to discuss a constructive way forward, and we will give our full co-operation to what they are trying to do.“They have our blessing to do whatever they can going forward, and we have also given them full access to AEPG. We are happy for those parties to talk if it would assist the process.“All we want is for the club to return to racing, and whilst I’ve made it clear that wouldn’t be with myself at the helm, I wouldn’t stand in anyone’s way and would be very happy to open talks over the ownership at an appropriate time.”‘The consortium have already staged a successful rally in Cathedral Square, which was attended by over 350 supporters and local residents.‘And consortium member Mick Bratley tabled a question to the Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration, Cllr Peter Hiller, at last week’s full council meeting.‘Consortium spokesman Andy Fairchild said: “Our talks with the club have been highly constructive and full of co-operation with an open and active dialogue between all parties.“Keith has been at the forefront of that co-operation, he’s given us his full support, and he like all of us just wants to see the club back on track.“To have the leader of the Council willing to speak to us is also an important development, it takes us to a high level of local authority, and we’d like to thank Keith for his blessing and full authority to take part in those talks.“The important thing to stress is that we are acting together with the club management and Keith, Dale (Allitt) and their team have been fully co-operative and understand what we are trying to do.“All parties simply want to see speedway back in Peterborough as soon as possible, and that is what everyone is trying to achieve.”