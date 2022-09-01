Peterborough Panthers out to end long losing streak at Kng's Lynn
Peterborough Panthers head to King’s Lynn on Thursday for their penultimate away fixture of a difficult campaign.
The Crendon Panthers go into the meeting on a run of six successive losses, with injuries having played a part in their home defeat to the Stars last Thursday, albeit the visitors were the better side on the night.
But it’s also a chance to get back on track after the disappointment of Monday’s home clash with Sheffield being abandoned after ten races.
British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd have confirmed all riders will be issued with two new tyres for subsequent meetings at the East of England Arena, starting with next Monday’s (September 5) visit of Ipswich.
For the trip to Lynn, Michael Palm Toft and Ulrich Ostergaard remain on the sidelines, and Simon Lambert, a long-time former Stars rider, comes in to guest once more for Ostergaard.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United reject record bids for Ronnie and the contigency plan in place should he leave, the club's £800k offer for a number 10, and clearing up a 'pulling the plug' misconception
-
2
Peterborough United's young players learnt a harsh lesson about the realities of professional football
-
3
Teenager detained by police after making racist comments at Peterborugh United Stevenage match
-
4
Grant McCann's faith in his Peterborough United squad will never die despite another Stevenage defeat
-
5
Peterborough United talking points: 'Losing to such an ugly team should hurt even if the performance was decent, getting out of the cups quickly can be a good thing, set-piece woes and the time-wasting clampdown is a myth'
Rider replacement for Palm Toft ensures all other members of the team are eligible for an extra outing, with MPT remaining second in the Panthers’ September averages.
At reserve, Panthers are waiting on the fitness of Jordan Jenkins who has been ruled out in recent days by an abdominal injury.The Stars track an unchanged team from last week, although there are positional switches with Nicolai Klindt now taking over at No.1.
The PPSSC Thundercats are also in action at the Adrian Flux Arena, taking on the King’s Lynn Lightning in a six-heat Premiership Junior League fixture after the senior match.
KING’S LYNN: Nicolai Klindt, Thomas Jorgensen, Josh Pickering, Richie Worrall, Richard Lawson, Frederik Jakobsen, Jason Edwards.PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Simon Lambert, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft R/R, Scott Nicholls, TBC.