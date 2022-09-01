Peterborough Panthers out to end long losing streak at Kng's Lynn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Lambert in action for Panthers against King's Lynn earlier this season.

The Crendon Panthers go into the meeting on a run of six successive losses, with injuries having played a part in their home defeat to the Stars last Thursday, albeit the visitors were the better side on the night.

But it’s also a chance to get back on track after the disappointment of Monday’s home clash with Sheffield being abandoned after ten races.

British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd have confirmed all riders will be issued with two new tyres for subsequent meetings at the East of England Arena, starting with next Monday’s (September 5) visit of Ipswich.

For the trip to Lynn, Michael Palm Toft and Ulrich Ostergaard remain on the sidelines, and Simon Lambert, a long-time former Stars rider, comes in to guest once more for Ostergaard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rider replacement for Palm Toft ensures all other members of the team are eligible for an extra outing, with MPT remaining second in the Panthers’ September averages.

At reserve, Panthers are waiting on the fitness of Jordan Jenkins who has been ruled out in recent days by an abdominal injury.The Stars track an unchanged team from last week, although there are positional switches with Nicolai Klindt now taking over at No.1.

The PPSSC Thundercats are also in action at the Adrian Flux Arena, taking on the King’s Lynn Lightning in a six-heat Premiership Junior League fixture after the senior match.