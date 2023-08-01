Niels-Kristian Iversen (red helmet) racing for Panthers against Wolves on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

​And he claimed it actually cost him financially to race for the Panthers on Monday night.

The Danish star picked up only four points in the 22-point mullering (56-34) by Wolverhampton at the East of England Arena.

And he came under fire after the meeting as angry fans let rip after seeing their favourites crash to defeat for the fifth time in six home meetings Arena.

Some claimed Iversen wasn’t putting in 100% effort because he is guaranteed a payday in his contract irrespective of how well he does.

But a furious Iversen hit back in a blistering, and expletive-laden response: “Hey, if you wanna talk **** about me on Facebook it’s fine by me. I don’t expect to be praised for poor results. But don’t talk garbage about things you clearly knows **** about.

“Coming here and score four points cost me more than what I earn as I am on points money. So if you wanna make comments then stick to things you know about.”

Iversen, who returned to the East of England Arena this season for a third spell at the club after being away for six years, has struggled to find his top form.

But he has usually scored consistently in front of his own fans, collecting 47 points in five matches before Monday night’s disaster.

Last week the 41-year-old admitted: “This season is a little more difficult than I wanted as I expected to adapt to the British tracks again better than I have. I know I can do well but I haven’t, especially on the smaller tracks. “I did fairly decent around Belle Vue, Peterborough has been okay, although there have been a couple of meetings when I haven’t been happy and I’m hoping I can pick up before the end of the season.

“I haven’t been riding as well as I should have been and the fact I am number one shows the team isn’t as good as it should have been.

"At most other teams I would have been second or third heat leader and it’s more difficult for me to be in the number one position and lead the team when I feel like I’m not at my best.”