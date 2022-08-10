Peterborough Panthers’ next fixture postponed and update on club’s future will be delivered soon

A major event taking place at the Arena means it will not be possible to get the stadium and track safely turned around in time for that match.The Tigers will now visit the city on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) with a 5pm start. All tickets already purchased for August 15 will carry over to August 29, or can be used alternatively for another home fixture this season.Peterborough Speedway apologises for any inconvenience and would also like to thank our landlords for the swift rearrangement date on a Bank Holiday.The club are also fully aware of supporters’ concerns regarding the future of the Panthers, and can reassure them that work is continuing in that regard.It remains our intention to provide everyone with a full update later this month, and we will do so as soon as it is possible.Panthers are next in action on Thursday, August 18 at Sheffield in Round 5 of the Premiership Pairs.