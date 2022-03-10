Peterborough Panthers newboy is sure he will get by with a little help from his friends

Ben Basso. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

Dane Basso, who is making his Premiership debut with the Alwalton club after a short spell with Second Division Poole last year, comes into the side as a replacement for the retired Bjarne Pedersen.

And he will be helped by former rider and fellow countryman Richard Juul who was Bjarne Pedersen’s right hand man last year.

He’s also looking forward to teaming up with popular Panthers star Ulrich Ostergaard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ban Basso. Photo: Taylor Lanning

Basso said: “Richard is a good mechanic and was also a rider himself and he’s helped a lot of riders down the years.

“He was with Bjarne last year and I’m looking forward to him helping me at Peterborough this year.

“He knows everyone there from last year so it’s a good move for me and I’m pleased with it.

“I’m also looking forward to riding with Ulrich Ostergaard as he’s a great guy and hopefully we can do a lot of travelling to meetings together.”

Basso has revealed how his studies have now ended and he is now a full-time rider.

“I’m pretty confident of having a good season this year because I’ve finished school,” Basso added. “So now I can focus fully on my speedway and my physical condition so I’m feeling great. This has also allowed me to sign for two British clubs so I’m with Peterborough in the top league and also Glasgow.

“I just want to ride my bike and get as much experience as possible under my belt.

“I’m really excited about coming into a team that has all the experience.

“I’ve heard all about the ‘Dad’s Army’ name from last year, but the experience is great for the team as people like me can learn from them.”

The countdown is on to the new season with the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund meeting at the Showground on Sunday, March 27 and the opening competitive Panthers meeting is against Ipswich in the League Cup on Monday April 4.

Panthers then start the defence of their Premiership title at Belle Vue on Monday, May 2 before travelling to Sheffield on May 5.