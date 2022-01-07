Peterborough Panthers mascot to race competitively at the age of 15
Peterborough Panthers mascot Max Perry is all set for his competitive league debut after joining Leicester Lion Cubs in the National Development League.
Perry, who has enjoyed a hugely successful schoolboy racing career to date, turns 15 in April which enables him to race in the eight-team development league.
Panthers have a good relationship with Leicester and operations director Dale Allitt is pleased to see the youngster fixed up for some league racing.
Allitt said: “It’s nice to see Max fixed up and ready to take that next step in his career.
“He rides the bike very nicely and I know our boys have commented on this when they’ve seen him do some laps at the Showground.
“League racing will be a big help to him and I’m sure he can benefit immensely from that.”
Perry is pleased to be heading to a track he knows well after doing several training sessions there.
“I’ve always liked the Leicester track and I have done many training days there,” Perry said.
“I think this will be a great way to start my National League career.
“I like to set myself challenges. My main target is to try and score in each of my races, have fun, and gain lots of experience at the same time.
“If I can make it to the main body of the team or even a heat leader by the end of the season, that would be my ultimate goal, but I realise this will be very tough!”