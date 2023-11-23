Peterborough Panthers manager and rider have moved across to local rivals
Lyon took over at Peterborough from Carl Johnson early in 2020 but had to wait for more than a year for his first meeting charge after the season was abandoned because of Covid.
The former Great Britain chief had been out of speedway management for three years after a long, successful period with the Stars in which he won half a dozen major titles in the second tier.
And, in his first season running the Panthers, he led his ‘Dad’s Army’ of mainly veteran riders, to a stunning Grand Final victory over Belle Vue, Peterborough’s first top-flight success since 2006.
Lyon was anxious to remain actively involved on a team management and became an obvious choice to take over from stand-in King’s Lynn boss Dave Hoggart when his temporary appointment ended in October.
Lyon admitted: “I loved my time at Peterborough and I am sure I would have carried on had the club not been kicked out of the Showground.
“It (2021) was a special year for me because I came back into the sport having had a couple of seasons out.
“I must also say again how sad it is for the sport to have lost Peterborough for the time being. It’s a fantastic club with great supporters, and I do hope it can return in the near future.”
Lyon’s first spell at the Adrian Flux Arena saw him create history in 2006 as he led the Stars to their first league title in their 41-year history.
It was the beginning of a golden era as they completed the treble that season, also winning the Premier League Trophy and the Knock Out Cup.
Three years later, he repeated that rare hat-trick of trophy victories as Lynn created another slice of history, the first team to do it twice.
He is now charged with having to help build a team that has finished in the bottom two four years in a row and twice with the wooden spoon.
Danish star Basso was one of only two ever presents in the Peterborough side this year and was a natural target for the Stars giving his performance on their track.
And he is unlikely to be the only Peterborough rider to make the relatively short move along the A47 as several other members of the 2023 squad are also on their radar.
Chris Harris, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Vadim Tarasenko and Polish latecomer Patryk Wojdylo are all available and looking for a new Premiership club.One rider who doesn’t look as if he will return to this country is 2021 World Champion Artem Laguta who had a mixed first season racing in the top-flight.