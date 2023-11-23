Peterborough Panthers' title-winning boss Rob Lyon has re-joined King’s Lynn – and is taking shining star Ben Basso with him!

Former Peterborough Panthers boss Rob Lyon.

Lyon took over at Peterborough from Carl Johnson early in 2020 but had to wait for more than a year for his first meeting charge after the season was abandoned because of Covid.

The former Great Britain chief had been out of speedway management for three years after a long, successful period with the Stars in which he won half a dozen major titles in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, in his first season running the Panthers, he led his ‘Dad’s Army’ of mainly veteran riders, to a stunning Grand Final victory over Belle Vue, Peterborough’s first top-flight success since 2006.

Benjamin Basso.

Lyon was anxious to remain actively involved on a team management and became an obvious choice to take over from stand-in King’s Lynn boss Dave Hoggart when his temporary appointment ended in October.

Lyon admitted: “I loved my time at Peterborough and I am sure I would have carried on had the club not been kicked out of the Showground.

“It (2021) was a special year for me because I came back into the sport having had a couple of seasons out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I must also say again how sad it is for the sport to have lost Peterborough for the time being. It’s a fantastic club with great supporters, and I do hope it can return in the near future.”

Lyon’s first spell at the Adrian Flux Arena saw him create history in 2006 as he led the Stars to their first league title in their 41-year history.

It was the beginning of a golden era as they completed the treble that season, also winning the Premier League Trophy and the Knock Out Cup.

Three years later, he repeated that rare hat-trick of trophy victories as Lynn created another slice of history, the first team to do it twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now charged with having to help build a team that has finished in the bottom two four years in a row and twice with the wooden spoon.

Danish star Basso was one of only two ever presents in the Peterborough side this year and was a natural target for the Stars giving his performance on their track.

And he is unlikely to be the only Peterborough rider to make the relatively short move along the A47 as several other members of the 2023 squad are also on their radar.