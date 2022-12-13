Peterborough Panthers lose another star rider to a big rival, but the club insist they are building a competitive squad for 2023
Another star of Peterborough Panthers’ 2021 Premiership title-winning squad has left the club.
Danish rider Michael Palm Toft has joined top-flight rivals King’s Lynn Star leaving veteran Hans Andersen as the only 2021 hero to remain at the East of England Arena. Palm Toft’s input in 2022 was severely limited by injury.
Scott Nicholls (Oxford) and Chris Harris (Leicester) have also moved elsewhere, Jordan Palin is injured, while Bjarne Pedersen and Ulrich Ostergaard have retired.
Panthers, who are understood to be in discussions with a potential new owner, are the only club not to announce a single rider for 2022, although a club statement issued on Monday night read: “Panthers can assure fans that hard work is taking place behind the scenes to progress matters on the team front and build a fully competitive side for 2023, and the club thanks everyone for their patience."We will make announcements as soon as all relevant matters are finalised.”
Confirmed riding arrangements 2023 (RS=Rising Star): BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Brady Kurtz, Charles Wright, Jaimon Lidsey, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan, Jake Mulford (RS); IPSWICH: Jason Doyle, Keynan Rew, Danny King, Jack Thomas (RS); KING’S LYNN: Frederik Jakobsen, Krzysztof Kasprzak, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Pickering, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft. Jason Edwards (RS); LEICESTER: Chris Harris, Max Fricke, Richard Lawson, Nick Morris, Dan Thompson (RS); PANTHERS: No-one; SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Tobiasz Musielak, David Bellego, Lewis Kerr, Kyle HowarthDan Gilkes (RS); WOLVERHAMPTON: Luke Becker, Sam Masters, Ryan Douglas, Leon Flint (RS). Rory Schlein, Zach Cook, Steve Worrall