Peterborough Panthers legend is back at the Showground as a co-promoter

Panthers legend Richard 'Dickie' Greer.

Greer has accepted an invitation from Panthers owner Keith Chapman having previously served as both a rider and official in several previous spells at the Showground.

Greer competed in the first-ever race at the Alwalton venue in 1970, when he partnered the late Pete Seaton in a match against Rayleigh, and he spent seven seasons in total with the club across two stints, in addition to racing for the likes of Oxford, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

Since retiring from the sport, Greer has fulfilled a number of roles at both domestic and FIM international level and has remained a familiar face with his extensive involvement at the Showground.

Greer will now take responsibility for Panthers’ day-to-day business, and for ensuring the smooth running of home meetings for which the club is so well renowned.

Greer said: “I’m very, very proud to be asked to become a co-promoter of Peterborough Speedway.

“I’ve been involved with the club for 50 years going back to the very first race, and I’ve done jobs in all aspects of the sport there, such as clerk of the course, machine examiner, meeting co-ordinator, even track raking!

“The great thing is all the staff at Peterborough know me and respect me. They know I’ll look after them, and I know that when I ask them to do something, they will do it.

“It’s very special for me to have the sport back here this year. The track and the stadium look ‘mint’, although there’s been a lot to organise with tickets and seating arrangements and so on.

“As things stand Dale (Allitt) will be doing the paperwork regarding riders’ contracts as that’s not something I’ve had experience of yet, but I will be running the meetings.”

** Panthers make their belated return to Premiership action with a double header against Belle Vue on Bank Holiday Monday (May 31, 7.30pm).

Rob Lyon’s men head to Manchester for a midday start before returning to the Showground for a 7.30pm start.

The opening fixture at Sheffield last Thursday and Monday’s home meeting against the same opponents were called off because of rain.