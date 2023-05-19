News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers land a top class guest for Monday meeting at the East of England Arena

Peterborough Panthers have booked British Champion Dan Bewley to guest in Monday’s home clash with local rivals King’s Lynn (7.30pm).

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Jordan Jenkins (left) should be back in action for Panthers against King's Lynn.Jordan Jenkins (left) should be back in action for Panthers against King's Lynn.
Bewley, who has provided some spectacular action on his visits to the East of England Arena in recent years for Belle Vue, takes the position at No.1 for the Crendon Panthers.

His regular club are the only side not in Premiership action on Monday.

Elsewhere for Panthers, Rising Star Jordan Jenkins is set to return after missing Thursday’s away match against the Stars as he served a compulsory absence due to concussion.

Further news on Richie Worrall’s fitness will follow prior to the meeting, as he continues treatment on the shoulder injury which forced him to sit out the trip to the Adrian Flux Arena.

Opponents King’s Lynn could welcome back their captain Josh Pickering, subject to a successful attempted comeback in Poland this weekend.

Lynn beat Panthers 54-36 at home on Thursday.

