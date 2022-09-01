Peterborough Panthers' injury jinx strikes again ahead of Thursday's A47 derby at King's Lynn
Peterborough Panthers’ injury jinx has struck again ahead of tonight’s (Thursday) Premiership trip to King’s Lynn.
Already missing Michael Palm Toft and Ulrich Ostergaard in their top five, the Crendon Panthers will also be without Hans Andersen who suffered concussion in a crash at Poole on Wednesday in Neil Middleditch’s Testimonial meeting.
Andersen will be ruled out for nine days, and Panthers are grateful to James Wright for answering the call to step in at short notice in a situation where rider availability is extremely limited.
Panthers are also still to confirm a rider in the Rising Star position as Jordan Jenkins is injured and Jake Mulford is already in the Czech Republic preparing for his European Under-19 round this weekend.