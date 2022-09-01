Peterborough Panthers' injury jinx strikes again ahead of Thursday's A47 derby at King's Lynn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hans Andersen in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Already missing Michael Palm Toft and Ulrich Ostergaard in their top five, the Crendon Panthers will also be without Hans Andersen who suffered concussion in a crash at Poole on Wednesday in Neil Middleditch’s Testimonial meeting.

Andersen will be ruled out for nine days, and Panthers are grateful to James Wright for answering the call to step in at short notice in a situation where rider availability is extremely limited.