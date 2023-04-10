Peterborough Panthers have postponed their Easter Monday Premiership meeting with Leicester Lions
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
A poor forecast for Monday prompted the early decision.
It’s the second Premiership fixture set for the East of England Arena to be postponed this season.
Panthers are next in action at Leicester on Thursday. The next meeting at the East of England Arena is against Bekk Vue Aces on Monday, April 17 (7.30pm).