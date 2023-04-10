News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers have postponed their Easter Monday Premiership meeting with Leicester Lions

Peterborough Panthers’ home meeting with Leicester Lions scheduled for Easter Monday has been postponed.

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Panthers in action.Peterborough Panthers in action.
A poor forecast for Monday prompted the early decision.

It’s the second Premiership fixture set for the East of England Arena to be postponed this season.

Panthers are next in action at Leicester on Thursday. The next meeting at the East of England Arena is against Bekk Vue Aces on Monday, April 17 (7.30pm).

