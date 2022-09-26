Peterborough Panthers have a national champion
Peterborough Panthers’ ‘Rising Star’ Jordan Jenkins was crowned National Development League Riders’ Champion at Scunthorpe on Sunday.
Jenkins, who made significant progress during his stint with the Crendon Panthers this season, was representing his NDL club Oxford in the event.He scored 14 points from five rides, dropping his only point to Jason Edwards in his third outing.
And it proved to be enough to win the event as Edwards had started with second places to Max Clegg and Lee Complin in his first two rides whilst Clegg, who also ended on 13, was beaten by Joe Thompson in Heat 5, and crucially by Jenkins in Heat 14.
NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE RIDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP, Scunthorpe
Jordan Jenkins 14, Max Clegg 13 (after run-off), Jason Edwards 13, Lee Complin 11, Ben Morley 10, Dan Thompson 10, Joe Thompson 9, Jack Kingston 9, Tom Woolley 7, Jack Smith 7, Ben Trigger 5, Jody Scott 4, Harry McGurk 3, Luke Harrison 2, Mason Watson 2, Luke Crang 1, Jack Shimelt (res) 0.