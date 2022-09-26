Peterborough Panthers have a national champion

Jenkins, who made significant progress during his stint with the Crendon Panthers this season, was representing his NDL club Oxford in the event.He scored 14 points from five rides, dropping his only point to Jason Edwards in his third outing.

And it proved to be enough to win the event as Edwards had started with second places to Max Clegg and Lee Complin in his first two rides whilst Clegg, who also ended on 13, was beaten by Joe Thompson in Heat 5, and crucially by Jenkins in Heat 14.