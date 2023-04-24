Chris Harris will return to ride for Peterborough Panthers on Monday night.

Peterborough Panthers have made two changes to their line-up for tonight’s Premiership trip to Belle Vue.

The Crendon Panthers will now track former favourite Chris Harris at No.1 as a guest for Nicki Pedersen.

Harris, who was part of the 2021 Premiership winning side, became available after his meeting for Leicester at Wolverhampton was postponed due to the weather.

Meanwhile, Panthers will operate rider replacement for Richie Worrall, who is competing in a Speedway Euro Championship qualifier in Terenzano, Italy tomorrow.

The team have been beaten in each of their three meetings so far this season. Last time out at the East of England Arena, The Aces beat the Panthers 55-35.