The Crendon Panthers arrived at the East of England Arena for the first time in over a month in high spirits after bagging their first away win of the season at King’s Lynn last Thursday.

But despite a bright start against the play-off bound Wolves, it was the visitors who seized control of the contest and ended up recording a comfortable victory.

The first three races were won by Panthers riders with Richie Worrall and Jordan Jenkins leading shared races before Ben Cook and Benjamin Basso linked up for a 5-1 to take the lead.

But Wolverhampton took the chequered flag in the next seven races, four of which came courtesy of Ryan Douglas who went on to secure a 17+1 paid maximum on another dominant display at Alwalton.

By that point, the Panthers found themselves 37-23 behind and when Vadim Tarasenko picked up his first race win of the night in Heat 11, the tactical substitute didn’t work out with Ben Cook shut out by Steve Worrall and Sam Masters.

It was a poor night for new signing Patryk Wojdylo who failed to score after replacing sacked skipper Hans Andersen.

The visitors sealed victory with three races to go and Panthers team boss Rob Lyon admitted he was both disappointed and confused by his side’s performance.

“I think that’s as frustrating as it gets really,” he said. “We had high expectations based on the fact we won at King’s Lynn and we’ve got a more settled team now - but they’ve come and shown us a lesson tonight.

“It’s a bit mystifying that we were very inconsistent tonight and we were second best.

“Fair play to Wolves they were the much better team tonight and hats off to them.

“There are seven more meetings at home so hopefully they can get that consistency in their riding and pull some wins off.”

The Crendon Panthers are back in home action next Monday (August 7, 7.30pm) when they host Ipswich at the East of England Arena.

PETERBOROUGH 34: Ben Cook 10+2, Vadim Tarasenko 6+2, Benjamin Basso 5+2, Jordan Jenkins 5, Niels-Kristian Iversen 4, Richie Worrall 4, Patryk Wojdylo 0.