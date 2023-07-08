News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Panthers confirm promoter departure and Monday meeting has been postponed

Peterborough Panthers have confirmed co-promoter Carl Johnson quit the club last weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 07:13 BST

The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed Johnson’s departure on Friday. He tendered his resignation after the ‘farewell’ meeting for Panthers legend Ulrich Ostergaard citing a 'lack of support and enthusiasm' for the struggling city club.

Johnson quits

Panthers need to have a licensed promoter in place to continue racing, although their scheduled meeting at King’s Lynn on Monday has been postponed because of ‘current issues’ at the Stars’ stadium.

Carl Johnson (left) with Panthers' sponsor Michael Tomalin (centre) and team boss Rob Lyon.Carl Johnson (left) with Panthers' sponsor Michael Tomalin (centre) and team boss Rob Lyon.
A Panthers statement issued last night read: ‘Peterborough Speedway can confirm Carl Johnson has tendered his resignation as a promoter of the club.“This matter is now subject to acceptance by British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd, and the club will make no further comment on his departure.“Peterborough are now exploring all options for the remainder of the 2023 season.“Next Monday’s (July 10) away match at King’s Lynn has been postponed due to the current issues at the Adrian Flux Arena, and has been re-arranged for Thursday July 27.‘The club will provide further updates when available, but it is our intention that next Thursday’s (July 13) home match against Sheffield in the Sports Insure Premiership goes ahead as scheduled.’

