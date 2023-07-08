A Panthers statement issued last night read: ‘Peterborough Speedway can confirm Carl Johnson has tendered his resignation as a promoter of the club.“This matter is now subject to acceptance by British Speedway Promoters’ Ltd, and the club will make no further comment on his departure.“Peterborough are now exploring all options for the remainder of the 2023 season.“Next Monday’s (July 10) away match at King’s Lynn has been postponed due to the current issues at the Adrian Flux Arena, and has been re-arranged for Thursday July 27.‘The club will provide further updates when available, but it is our intention that next Thursday’s (July 13) home match against Sheffield in the Sports Insure Premiership goes ahead as scheduled.’