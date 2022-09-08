Peterborough Panthers carry some unhappy thoughts into the Thursday meeting at Ipswich Witches

Benjamin Basso in action for Panthers against Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

In an unhappy case of déjà vu, the Witches repeated what happened the last time the sides met in June when Panthers held a clear lead only to be reeled back in over the closing stages.

A Heat 15 5-1 shared the scores this weel and set up the new-for-2022 Super Heat decider for the third time in a Panthers’ meeting.

And in one of the Showground’s races of the season, former Panthers man Rohan Tungate came through to join Jason Doyle for the league leaders, overcoming Benjamin Basso and guest Josh Pickering.

Lyon said: “ I suppose it sort of sums up our season, and even the Super Heat was going really well for us until the very last lap. Fair play to Ipswich, they dug in, and with the strength they have they were always going to be tough when it came to the end of the meeting.

“It’s just the way it goes, it happens, it’s sport. We had a great year last year, a memorable one when we couldn’t have asked for any better, and this year we’re back down the bottom end.”

Lyon and director of operations Dale Allitt were soon back to their regular business this year of looking for guests for their injured riders ahead of tonight’s (Thursday) return at Ipswich.

Panthers’ line-up at King’s Lynn last week was heavily criticised pre-meeting before they nearly stunned the Stars, going down by just two points.

Lyon has had strong words over lack of availability for replacements on several occasions, and he’s desperately hoping for some good news ahead of the season finale at home to Belle Vue on September 15.

He said: “We’ll just go to Ipswich and do the best we can. It’s always been a happy hunting ground for us in the last few years, but we will go with a weakened team.