Chris Harris in Panthers colours in 2022.

The Crendon Panthers continue to work on possible solutions to the gap at No.1 which has already had a huge effect on their season, but with Harris they know they are guaranteed maximum effort and a rider who has a strong record at Monmore Green.

Panthers will have a second guest rider on Monday as Niels-Kristian Iversen misses the meeting as he is competing in a Speedway Euro Championship qualifier at Debrecen in Hungary.

Iversen’s place is taken by Nick Morris, a team-mate of Harris at Leicester this year with the Australian joining the Lions after spending the last three seasons with Wolverhampton and therefore having extensive track knowledge at Monmore.

Wolves have started the season in strong form at home with big wins over King’s Lynn and Belle Vue, although they have not raced at Monmore since their weather-affected victory against the Aces on April 10.

They went down to a 49-41 defeat at King’s Lynn in their last league match, and attentions over the last fortnight have naturally been on the shock news that their stadium lease is not to be extended at the end of the season.

As ever, there are several track specialists in their ranks including captain Sam Masters at No.1, whilst former Panthers skipper Scott Nicholls has been in vintage form so far this season and guests for the injured Luke Becker at No.5.

Panthers manager Rob Lyon said: “In terms of replacements (for Nicki Pedersen) we’ve tried pretty much every rider of that type of quality, and more besides.

“Ironically it’s the wrong time of year for those type of riders, as they’re already settled into their contracts abroad and England is not really on their radar.

“If you give it six or eight weeks that may change, but that might be too late for us. There are other possible options who ride in Division One in Poland, who aren’t riding in Sweden, but they are few and far between.

“We are still talking to riders and hopefully we can come up with something going forward, but time is of the essence. It’s an urgent situation now.

“It has to be within a very short space of time, because we’ve already ridden four matches with no wins, and Wolverhampton is another tough one.”

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Scott Nicholls, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.